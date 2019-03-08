Man charged with kerb crawling offences in Norwich

St James Close in Norwich. Photo: Google Google

A man has been charged with soliciting sex in Norwich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sajid Zulfiqar, 39, of Britannia Road, has been charged with soliciting another person for the purpose of obtaining their sexual services as a prostitute in the St James Close area on Friday, May 24.

Officers from the Norwich East Safer Neighbourhood Team have recently launched an operation to disrupt and tackle street prostitution and associated anti-social behaviour in the Rosary Road area of Norwich.

Zulfiqar is due to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court on Friday, June 28.