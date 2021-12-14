Man accused of £165k car dealership theft to face trial in 2023
Jane Hunt
- Credit: Google
A man accused of stealing £165,000 from a car dealership will have to wait until 2023 for his trial to take place due to a backlog of cases worsened by the pandemic.
Daniel Lake, 39, of Alcock Drive, Sprowston, appeared before Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday, December 14.
He pleaded not guilty to stealing £165,986 from Lings Motor Group, which has branches across Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex and is based in Harleston, between June 2017 and January 2019.
His trial, which is expected to last up to six days, will get under way on March 27, 2023.
Recorder Graham Huston apologised to Lake for the long delay in his trial being heard and adjourned the case for a further case management hearing during the week commencing February 13, 2023.
He allowed Lake’s unconditional bail to continue.
Most Read
- 1 Man found dead in the road on A47
- 2 A47 closed for seven hours following police incident
- 3 An outwardly decent member of society with a dark, disturbing past
- 4 Police car blaze closes A11
- 5 Graphic designer took his own life at age of 47
- 6 Former traffic warden jailed for four and a half years for abusing boy
- 7 Train travelling at more than 70mph narrowly missed two cars on crossing
- 8 Dad nearly killed by Covid clapped from hospital after six-month stay
- 9 Man sexually abused by former Norfolk PCSO wants others to speak out about abuse
- 10 Man left with serious injuries after being hit by car