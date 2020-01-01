Man admits making more than 35,000 indecent child images

A man has admitted making more than 35,000 indecent images of children.

Matthew Cresswell, 36, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Friday (January 10) charged with making indecent photographs of a child between December 27, 2014, and November 20, 2018.

Cresswell, of Linacre Avenue, Sprowston, admitted making 8,601 category A images, the most serious, between those dates as well as 9,969 category B images and 17,013 category C images.

He also admitted possessing 156 prohibited images of a child on November 20 last year, and possessing 43 extreme pornographic images, also on November 20 last year.

In addition Cresswell, who was represented by Matthew McNiff, also indicated guilty pleas to possessing cannabis and supplying cannabis.

The case was so serious that it was sent to Norwich Crown Court for sentence at a date to be fixed.

Cresswell must also sign on the sex offenders register at the police station in the next three days.