Man denies illegal possession of machine guns discovered in suburban home

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 4:21 PM July 25, 2022
Armed Police at 6 Inman Rd, Norwich

Police responding to reports of illegal firearms being kept at a property on Inman Road in Sprowston - Credit: Brittany Woodman

A man has denied illegal possession of a string of firearms including machine guns, rifles and shotguns after a search at a property in a quiet suburban residential street.

Trevor Deary, 74, is accused of six counts of possessing prohibited weapons for sale or transfer, 10 counts of weapons without firearms certificates, and two counts of the possession of a shotgun without a certificate.

The alleged illegal arsenal included German-made machine guns, various pump and bolt-action rifles, shotguns and a pistol.

It comes after police cordoned off a property in Sprowston on April 26 following reports that illegal guns had been discovered during a routine licensing visit.

Deary, of Inman Road, Sprowston, is also accused of assaulting a police firearms officer during the inspection.

Appearing at Norwich Crown Court on Monday (July 25) he pleaded not guilty to all the charges. 

He was remanded in custody to await a four-day trial scheduled to begin on October 3. 

