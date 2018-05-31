Man caused ‘bodily harm by furious driving’

A man is to be sentenced after admitting a charge of causing bodily harm by wanton or furious driving.

Adam Royle, 37, of School Lane, Sprowston, was charged with the offence, which happened on July 13 last year.

Royle appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday (June 25) when he admitted the offence.

Judge Anthony Bate adjourned sentence until August 6.

Royle, who was represented by Andrew Thompson, was granted bail until the next hearing,

• Also appearing before the court on Thursday (June 25) was Bradley Saffer, 36, who admitted doing an act intending to pervert the course of justice between October and December last year.

Judge Bate adjourned sentence for Saffer, who also faces two offences of harassment which relate to breaching a restraining order, until June 29.