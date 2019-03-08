Youth football teams' sprinkler damaged

The damaged sprrinkler at Thetford Town FC Picture: Nigel Armes Archant

Vandals have destroyed a sprinkler being used to water freshly-sown young people's football pitches.

New grass has been planted and fed next to Thetford Town FC's ground on the Mundford Road for youth teams to play on.

But bottles and rubbish have been left at the site, goal nets have been torn and now the irrigation equipment has had its hose and rotor pulled out.

Football club chairman Nigel Armes said that the unit would cost around £100 to replace.

He said a number of young girls had been seen running through the water jet on Thursday, the day before the sprinkler was damaged.

"It's not the money, it's not the value of it," he said. "I just don't understand young people not understanding what people are doing for them.

"We're trying our best to make an area where they have football pitches."