Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Youth football teams' sprinkler damaged

PUBLISHED: 14:59 14 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:59 14 July 2019

The damaged sprrinkler at Thetford Town FC Picture: Nigel Armes

The damaged sprrinkler at Thetford Town FC Picture: Nigel Armes

Archant

Vandals have destroyed a sprinkler being used to water freshly-sown young people's football pitches.

New grass has been planted and fed next to Thetford Town FC's ground on the Mundford Road for youth teams to play on.

But bottles and rubbish have been left at the site, goal nets have been torn and now the irrigation equipment has had its hose and rotor pulled out.

You may also want to watch:

Football club chairman Nigel Armes said that the unit would cost around £100 to replace.

He said a number of young girls had been seen running through the water jet on Thursday, the day before the sprinkler was damaged.

"It's not the money, it's not the value of it," he said. "I just don't understand young people not understanding what people are doing for them.

"We're trying our best to make an area where they have football pitches."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

A watermill restored by a Norfolk TV presenter has gone up for sale

The Mill at Newton by Castle Acre offers a number of distinctive character features along with views of the beautiful River Nar. Pictures: Savills

Top-rated restaurant to close - 10 years to the day since it opened

Desmond Baldry from Desmond's in Kirkley, which will close this week after 10 years in the town. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Royal helicopter carrying Camilla involved in two near misses after Sandringham Flower Show

The incidents involved the Royal Helicopter, pictured here at Houghton Hall Picture: Ian Burt

Norwich City transfer rumours: Oliveira exit moves a step closer

Nelson Oliveira looks set to leave Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Couple fear moving out for a THIRD time to fix new-build house problems

Tracy and Justin Revell still have no insulation in their home at Costessey after Taylor Wimpey have said they have installed it after over two years of remedial work and the couple moving out completely twice. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Pupils’ SATs results declared invalid after government probe

Cantley Primary School and Nursery. Pupils at the school and its sister school Horning Community Primary School, collectively known as the Together Foundation, have had English SATs results from 2018 annulled after a government investigation. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man’s body found on Norfolk beach

A man's body was found on the beach at Wells. Photo: Rob Silver

Man charged after teenager dies following assault in Norfolk street

Saddlebow Road, in South Lynn, where the attack took place Picture: Chris Bishop

Norwich cafe and bar to close - but owners allay fears over much-loved sister venue

James Wingfield and Ella Williams have made the decision to close North in Norwich. Photo: Bill Smith

Derelict depot site of one of Norfolk’s largest employers could finally be turned into housing

Site off South Green, Dereham, which was once home to Crane Fruehauf parts and labour site. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Top-rated restaurant to close - 10 years to the day since it opened

Desmond Baldry from Desmond's in Kirkley, which will close this week after 10 years in the town. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Royal helicopter carrying Camilla involved in two near misses after Sandringham Flower Show

The incidents involved the Royal Helicopter, pictured here at Houghton Hall Picture: Ian Burt

‘You’re taking my flowers for my baby’ - anger after tributes to dead teenager are removed from roadside

Tributes have been left in The Walks to Reece Hornibrook Picture: Chris Bishop

Couple fear moving out for a THIRD time to fix new-build house problems

Tracy and Justin Revell still have no insulation in their home at Costessey after Taylor Wimpey have said they have installed it after over two years of remedial work and the couple moving out completely twice. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich named most faithful city in the UK

Most people in Norwich said they had never cheated on a partner. Picture: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists