Cars and fences targeted by vandals spraying yellow paint
PUBLISHED: 09:25 02 October 2020 | UPDATED: 10:38 02 October 2020
Suffolk Police are issuing an appeal after cars and fences were deliberately targeted with spray paint in Corton, near Lowestoft.
The offenders sprayed yellow paint on a parked car and a nearby fence in Churchill Close, on Tuesday, September 29 between 5.30 and 5.45pm.
Inspector Mark Jackson, of Suffolk Police, said: “We would ask anyone who heard or saw anything suspicious in the area at the time of this offence to come forward.
“We would encourage people to report criminal damage to us via 101 or our online form so that we can investigate.
“If you have any CCTV or dashcam footage of this area around the time of the offence that might assist our investigation then please contact us.”
Anyone with any information about this incident or who saw anything suspicious at the time is asked to contact the Police quoting reference number 37/56848/20.
