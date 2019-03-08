Couple's anger after caterer bails on wedding with their £500

A couple almost had their wedding ruined after a caterer took their £500 deposit but never showed up.

Jack Pottle, 29, met with Darren Hanson, the owner of Norwich-based caterer Spit and Grill BBQ Company, in November last year to make arrangements for food at his wedding reception at Raveningham on July 13.

Mr Pottle, of Jermyn Way, Long Stratton, said at the time Spit and Grill had good reviews from customers and he particularly liked that the caterer offered a lamb roast.

He paid Mr Hanson a £500 deposit - 25pc of the total price - and was satisfied his 70 guests would enjoy a good barbeque.

But as the months went on, Mr Pottle became increasingly worried after Mr Hanson failed to answer calls and emails as the special day approached.

"From the end of February we were calling him daily, he didn't answer anything until I left the review," he said.

In April, Mr Pottle wrote a review on the now-deleted Spit and Grill Facebook page warning others of the company's failure to respond and demanded that he be refunded. Mr Hanson replied to the comment stating he had been experiencing personal difficulties and would pay the couple back, Mr Pottle claimed.

But this never happened and now a court order has been made against Mr Hanson demanding him to pay Mr Pottle back £500 plus court costs of £60 and interest.

Jack Pottle said the ordeal has caused distress to his family. He is pictured here with his two-year-old son Arthur. Picture: Jack Pottle Jack Pottle said the ordeal has caused distress to his family. He is pictured here with his two-year-old son Arthur. Picture: Jack Pottle

Mr Hanson said he did not wish to comment "while legal action is being taken".

Just this week, more people who have allegedly been left high and dry by Mr Hanson have written scathing reviews on Google.

One review claimed Mr Hanson was paid hundreds of pounds to cater for children at a school leavers' party but did not show up.

Mr Pottle was able to arrange an alternative caterer for his wedding but he said he is fighting hard to get his money back.

"My partner works long shifts, we have a two-year-old son and we were planning for a wedding, for this to happen it was horrible," he said.

