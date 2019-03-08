Driver stopped after going 127mph on A47 with two-year-old daughter in car

Officers stopped three drivers speeding on the A47. Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

A driver has been caught at more than 120mph on the A47 with their two-year-old daughter in the car.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers from Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Police were conducting speed checks on the A47 at Terrington St John, near King's Lynn, on Saturday, September 14.

Within an hour police stopped three drivers travelling at around 100mph.

You may also want to watch:

A supervised learner was stopped after going 94mph.

A driver was stopped after travelling at 126mph with their two-year-old daughter in their car and another was stopped for going 101mph.

Sergeant Chris Harris said: "Seriously it's unbelievable.

"Great work team and really disappointed to see drivers putting themselves, and others, in danger of being killed or seriously injured."

Drivers caught speeding at more than 100mph are referred to court, where magistrates can issue a driving ban, fine or six penalty points on a driver's licence.