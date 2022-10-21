News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Driver caught doing 84mph in 50mph zone

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 8:14 AM October 21, 2022
A driver was caught doing 84mph in a 50mph zone in North Burlingham. 

Speed checks in a Norfolk village have revealed a catalogue of road offences. 

To mark Speed Awareness Week, Norfolk Constabulary has released the results of some of its recent speed checks.

In North Burlingham, just off the A47 between Norwich and Great Yarmouth, five traffic offence reports were issued by officers from the Roads and Armed Policing Team. 

These were for drivers travelling over 70mph in a 50mph area, with one even recorded speeding at 84mph. 

Elsewhere on Reepham Road in Hellesdon, one driver was given words of advice by beat manager PC Matt Hill but no ticket needed to be issued.

Speeding is consistently a priority voted for by the public for the beat managers to work on.

