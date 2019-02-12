Motorist banned himself from road after 61mph speed offence at Drayton

A driver imposed a driving ban on himself after being caught driving at more than 60mph in a 30mph zone, a court has heard.

Christopher McKenna, 29, set off the speed camera on the A1067 at Drayton after driving his BMW car at 61mph in the 30mph limit.

Norwich Magistrates Court heard the offence happened at 1.03am on October 5 last year.

McKenna had pleaded guilty to the offence by post but appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Monday (March 4) as a disqualification was being considered.

Michael Cole, mitigating for McKenna, said he had endured a “self-imposed disqualification” for almost a month after being sent the paperwork notifying him of the offence.

Mr Cole said McKenna, who was “very, very anxious” had been told the matter was coming to court on January 22 although did not know why as he had returned all his paperwork.

He told the court McKenna had “imposed a disqualification on himself” and “managed on taxis for nearly a month” prior to his court appearance.

He said McKenna, of Beechan Drive, King’s Lynn, took two work colleagues to work in Norwich every day and also regularly picked up a son in Peterborough.

Mr Cole said he accepted he should not have been going 61mph in a 30mph limit and was “speeding up quicker than he should have done” for the 50mph section.

Mr Cole said that at 1am in the morning there was “no perceived risk at that particular time”.

Chairman of the bench, the Rev Paul Rosier, said they had taken his plea and what had been said on his behalf into account, but he said the defendant was “travelling at a speed considerably over the limit, in fact twice the speed limit”.

McKenna was told he was not going to be disqualified from driving but had his driving licence endorsed with six penalty points.

He was also fined £700, ordered to pay £100 costs and a £70 victim surcharge.