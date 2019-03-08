Speeding motorists in Norfolk to be targeted in new crackdown

A police officer on the look out for speeding motorists. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2016

Police will hit the roads over the next two weeks to target speeding drivers across Norfolk.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The fortnight-long crackdown, which coincides with a national campaign, will see officers at numerous locations, stopping, warning and educating errant motorists.

You may also want to watch:

The campaign, which runs from Monday, August 12 to Sunday, August 25 will see a visible presence of officers on the roads in order to crackdown on speeders.

Acting Inspector Julian Ditcham, from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads Armed Policing Team, said: "We work closely with our partners throughout the year to target speeding drivers. Campaigns like this help us to enforce the laws and concentrate specifically on those drivers who pose a risk not just to themselves but to other road users.

Motorists caught speeding will be issued with a Traffic Offence Report and face a fine, points on their licence or even possible court action.