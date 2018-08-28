Search

Speeding motorists targeted during enforcement checks

PUBLISHED: 12:25 30 January 2019

The speed enforcement checks were carried out on Long Road in Lowestoft. Picture Google Images

Police have issued advice to motorists after speed enforcement checks were carried out on a busy road.

Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk’s Roads and Armed Policing Team and Road Casualty Reduction Team stopped a number of vehicles on Long Road in Lowestoft, with a number of drivers “reported” during the speed enforcement checks on Monday, January 28.

With drivers stopped and Traffic Offence Reports (TORs) issued, educational advice was also offered “between the speeds of 41mph and 46mph” on Long Road.

And one motorist was stopped after they were recorded as travelling at 46mph in a 30mph zone.

The team tweeted: “Speed enforcement carried out in Lowestoft, a number of vehicles stopped and drivers reported.

“Highest speed 46mph (30 limit) #SlowDown #Fatal4.”

