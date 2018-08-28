More than 40 vehicles stopped during speeding campaign on A47

Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk's Roads and Armed Policing Team and Road Casualty Reduction Team at Lowestoft, after patrols were carried out. Picture: Lowestoft Police Archant

More than 40 vehicles were stopped by police during patrols along the A47.

Thanks for making us welcome in #Lowestoft We ended up with 19 excess speed, 8 dangerous condition, 2 seatbelt, 4 defect notices, 4 immediate prohibitions & 5 other offences in about 3 hours between #GreatYarmouth & #Lowestoft #RoadSafety #Fatal4 #845/1826/1504/1429 https://t.co/ORMgnYl6Eq — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) January 6, 2019

Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads Armed Policing Team and Road Casualty Reduction Team carried out patrols between Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft for “about three hours” on Sunday, January 6.

Police spoke to the motorists ahead of a three week campaign, which highlights the dangers of speeding and the consequences that driving above the limit can have, as well as other driving offences, through education and enforcement.

The roads policing team tweeted: “We ended up with 19 excess speed, eight dangerous condition, two seatbelt, four defect notices, four immediate prohibitions and five other offences in about three hours between Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft.”

The national enforcement campaign runs until Sunday, January 27, with a focus on education and awareness in this first week, with the other two weeks centred around enforcement.