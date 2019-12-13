Search

Advanced search

Lamborghini driver accused of doing 145mph on A47 has case dropped

PUBLISHED: 12:33 13 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:46 13 December 2019

The A47 at Dereham. Picture: Google StreetView

The A47 at Dereham. Picture: Google StreetView

Archant

A company director accused of driving 145mph in a Lamborghini has had the charge dropped.

A man was sentenced at Norwich Magistrate's Court for drink-driving. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodA man was sentenced at Norwich Magistrate's Court for drink-driving. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Liam Lambert, of Norwich Road, Besthorpe, Attleborough, pleaded not guilty to the incident which is alleged to have taken place on May 14 this year on the A47 near Dereham.

He appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Friday, December 13.

No reason was given in court for the speeding charge being dropped.

You may also want to watch:

The 34-year-old did plead guilty to failing to give information relating to the identity of the driver or rider of a vehicle when required.

The incident occurred on June 19 this year when the defendant was asked by police for the identification of the driver of a Lamborghini Aventador who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Lambert was given a six month disqualification, after being handed six points for the offence. He already had seven points on his licence.

He was ordered to pay £290 in costs.

Simon Nicholls, defending, said: "Losing his license is going to cause enormous problems but it is not going to cause exceptional hardship."

Most Read

General Election 2019: All the results in Norfolk and Waveney

Ballot papers arrive at the counting tables at the Norwich South election count at St Andrew's Hall in Norwich. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme

Norfolk and Waveney General Election 2019 LIVE: All the updates as Britain decides

Norfolk and Waveney live general election 2019 blog. Jeremy Corbyn, Boris Johnson and Jo Swinson are battling it out to be the next PM. Pictures: PA

Service station closed after cashpoint raid

The Esso service station on the A10 south of King's Lynn has ben sealed off by police investigaing a cashpoint raid Picture: Chris Bishop

Blue tide sweeps North Norfolk as Conservatives take seat

Conservative Duncan Baker celebrates becoming the new MP for North Norfolk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man taken to hospital after being found ‘slumped in pool of blood’

Paramedics attend to a man near St Gregory's Alley as members of the pulic assist. Picture: Ian G

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

WATCH: Sneak preview of Norwich’s new Primark store

Philippa Nibbs in the new Norwich Primark store. Pic: Ella Wilkinson

New holiday flights from Norwich Airport for 2020

TUI has launched new Tenerife flights from Norwich Airport. Pic: submitted

‘The buzz is back’: town sees empty shops drop from 14 to three

An aerial picture of Holt, Norfolk. Picture: Chris Taylor/ Love Holt

‘That road is a nightmare’ - Two cars flip within metres of each other

The blue Ford Fiesta overturned on Hargham Road in Old Buckenham in the early hours of Thursday morning. Photo: Submitted

General Election 2019: All the results in Norfolk and Waveney

Ballot papers arrive at the counting tables at the Norwich South election count at St Andrew's Hall in Norwich. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Service station closed after cashpoint raid

The Esso service station on the A10 south of King's Lynn has ben sealed off by police investigaing a cashpoint raid Picture: Chris Bishop

General Election 2019: All the results in Norfolk and Waveney

Ballot papers arrive at the counting tables at the Norwich South election count at St Andrew's Hall in Norwich. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme

Leicester City v Norwich City - Press Conference LIVE

Grant Hanley is back in training for Norwich City after injury Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

A47 blocked after two vehicle crash

Emergency services are on the scene of a two vehicle crash on the A47 at North Burlingham. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Person taken to hospital after crash on rural road

Emergency services are on scene at an accident on the B1145 junction with Castle Acre Road near Great Massingham. Picture: GOOGLE STREET
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists