Lamborghini driver accused of doing 145mph on A47 has case dropped

A company director accused of driving 145mph in a Lamborghini has had the charge dropped.

Liam Lambert, of Norwich Road, Besthorpe, Attleborough, pleaded not guilty to the incident which is alleged to have taken place on May 14 this year on the A47 near Dereham.

He appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Friday, December 13.

No reason was given in court for the speeding charge being dropped.

The 34-year-old did plead guilty to failing to give information relating to the identity of the driver or rider of a vehicle when required.

The incident occurred on June 19 this year when the defendant was asked by police for the identification of the driver of a Lamborghini Aventador who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Lambert was given a six month disqualification, after being handed six points for the offence. He already had seven points on his licence.

He was ordered to pay £290 in costs.

Simon Nicholls, defending, said: "Losing his license is going to cause enormous problems but it is not going to cause exceptional hardship."