Host of complaints about speeding groups of men on river

Broad’s Beat officers have received ‘lots of complaints’ about antisocial behaviour on Norfolk’s waterways near The Rushcutters pub in Norwich.Picture: Broads Beat Archant

Police have received reports of boats speeding and antisocial behaviour from groups of men on a Norfolk river.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Broad’s Beat officers have received ‘lots of complaints’ about antisocial behaviour on Norfolk’s waterways near The Rushcutters pub in Norwich.Picture: Broads Beat Broad’s Beat officers have received ‘lots of complaints’ about antisocial behaviour on Norfolk’s waterways near The Rushcutters pub in Norwich.Picture: Broads Beat

Officers from Broads Beat have received “lots of complaints” about antisocial behaviour on the River Yare near The Rushcutters pub in Norwich.

The pub, run by Chef and Brewer, has now handed over CCTV footage to officers.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesperson from Broads Beat said: “Lots of complaints reported to both us and the control room of speeding boats and anti-social behaviour from male groups this weekend, which detracts us from patrols and crime enquiries.”

The officers also took the chance to thank the pub for strict social distancing guidance.