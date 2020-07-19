Host of complaints about speeding groups of men on river
PUBLISHED: 14:51 19 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:51 19 July 2020
Police have received reports of boats speeding and antisocial behaviour from groups of men on a Norfolk river.
Officers from Broads Beat have received “lots of complaints” about antisocial behaviour on the River Yare near The Rushcutters pub in Norwich.
The pub, run by Chef and Brewer, has now handed over CCTV footage to officers.
A spokesperson from Broads Beat said: “Lots of complaints reported to both us and the control room of speeding boats and anti-social behaviour from male groups this weekend, which detracts us from patrols and crime enquiries.”
The officers also took the chance to thank the pub for strict social distancing guidance.
