Drivers to be targeted in two-week speed campaign

PUBLISHED: 13:35 20 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:56 20 January 2020

Laser speed gun's view of motorists on the A47 dual carriageway Acle bypass. Photo: Bill Smith

Archant © 2010

Speeding drivers will be targeted by a two week-long police campaign.

Today marks the start of a speeding campaign which will see more road checks and enforcement across Norfolk and Suffolk until February 2.

It comes as Norfolk police figures reveal wrong speed contributes to around 10pc of all injury collisions, 13pc of serious injury collisions and 24pc of fatal collisions.

Chief inspector Kris Barnard, head of the Roads and Armed Policing Team, said: "The main aim of this campaign is to reduce the number of people killed or seriously injured on our roads. Campaigns like this help us to enforce the laws and target those drivers who pose a risk not just to themselves but to other road users."

Motorists caught speeding will be issued with a Traffic Offence Report and face  a fine, points on their licence or court action. Some drivers can opt to take part in a speed awareness course.

