Driver caught doing 105mph on A47 as speeding crackdown begins

PUBLISHED: 23:32 25 May 2020 | UPDATED: 23:32 25 May 2020

A driver was caught speeding at 105mph on the A47 near Swaffham. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Norfolk Constabulary

A driver was clocked doing 105mph on the A47 in Norfolk on the first day of a two-week crackdown on speeding.

a two-week national speed campaign was launched on Monday (May 25), amid an effort to convince drivers not to put further pressure on the NHS during the coronavirus crisis, by causing injury or death as a result of speeding.

Yet, on Monday afternoon, Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team caught a driver on the A47 travelling at 105mph near Swaffham.

They tweeted that the driver had been issued a traffic offence report and would be getting a summons to court.

The speeding crackdown comes at a time when the pandemic has meant there have been fewer vehicles on the road - but a number of instances of drivers exceeding speed limits.

There have been a raft of speeding motorists caught in the past few weeks, including a driver who clocked 132mph on the A47 near Norwich following an argument with his partner.

Officers caught a BMW Z4 car travelling past the A140 junction on the A47 and the driver admitted the speedometer in his car was reading nearly 150mph.

Speaking ahead of the launch of the campaign, co-ordinated by the National Police Chiefs’ Council, Chief Inspector Kris Barnard, head of the Roads and Armed Policing Team, said: “Recently we have experienced a reduced number of vehicles on our roads but still on occasion have seen a number of drivers choosing to drive at excessive speeds.

It is therefore appropriate for us to continue to make our roads safe by targeting those drivers who pose a threat to themselves and others.”

He added: “We are urging road users to think not only about their own safety on the roads, but the safety of others. We also want motorists to be aware of the current demand that we as a county, place on our NHS and try to reduce this by driving in a safe manner.”

Lorne Green, Norfolk’s police and crime commissioner, said: “Now is the time more than ever I would urge you not to put any extra pressure on our NHS colleagues by driving irresponsibly on the county’s roads. Think of others but also remember the life you save may even be your own - don’t end up as a statistic.”

The campaign includes increased checks and enforcement across Norfolk and Suffolk.

