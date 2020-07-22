Car windscreen smashed as several vehicles are damaged

Several wing mirrors on vehicles parked in Colman Road, Corton were damaged with a spate of criminal damage to vehicles also reported in north Lowestoft as police step up patrols. Picture: Google Images Archant

Police are stepping up patrols after a spate of damage was caused to vehicles in north Lowestoft and Corton.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Witnesses are being sought after wing mirrors were damaged on six or seven vehicles in Colman Road, Corton overnight.

Officers were contacted shortly after 7.45am on Saturday, July 18 following reports that a number of wing mirrors on six or seven vehicles had been damaged in Colman Road overnight on Friday and Saturday.

You may also want to watch:

Police are also investigating further reports, as a wing mirror was damaged in Spashett Road, Lowestoft at 12.39pm in the early hours of Saturday morning.

A windscreen was cracked and a number plate was removed overnight (Friday and Saturday) on a vehicle parked in Peddars Way, Lowestoft.

A car’s windscreen was also smashed while parked on Normandy Road, Lowestoft overnight between Saturday and Sunday, with damage reported at 10.40am on Sunday, July 19.

With inquiries ongoing, a police spokesman said: “Officers will be conducting further patrols in the area.”

Any witnesses should contact Lowestoft police on 101.