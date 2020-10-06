Fishing equipment among items stolen in spate of shed burglaries

A warning has been issued following a spate of shed break-ins across a coastal town.

Homeowners are being urged to check the security of their sheds, garages and outbuildings after numerous burglaries across Lowestoft in recent weeks.

Police have called on people to review the security of their sheds, outbuildings and garages, and take crime prevention measures to ensure that sheds and the items inside stay secure.

A bag of fishing equipment and a battery drill were stolen after a shed at a home on Oxford Road in Lowestoft was broken into.

The burglary happened at sometime between Wednesday, September 30 and Friday, October 2.

With witnesses sought, information should be directed to Lowestoft police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/57572/20.

A padlock from the door of a shed was stolen as a home in Spurgeon Score, Lowestoft was targeted.

It happened at sometime between 7.30pm on Tuesday, September 29 and 7.40am on Wednesday, September 30 as the shed was broken into, but apart from the padlock from the door nothing was stolen from inside.

Information to Lowestoft police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/56933/20.

An attempt to break in to a shed at a home in Blackheath Road, Pakefield was made at sometime between 6pm on Monday, September 28 and 1.30pm on Tuesday, September 29.

No entry was gained to the shed however the lock was damaged in the process.

Information to Lowestoft police on 101 quoting crime reference 37/56939/20.

Crime prevention measures to help householders to ensure that your shed and contents stay secure include fitting good locks to all doors; fittings should be bolted through the door and reinforced at the back with a steel plate or washer; make sure that the shed is in good condition; consider fitting an alarm or investigating if your house alarm can be extended to cover the sheds/garage; use dusk to dawn security lights around the shed and to secure items within the shed.

To report something anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Further security advice is available via www.suffolk.police.uk or alternatively visit www.suffolk.police.uk/.../shedandgaragesecurity1.pdf