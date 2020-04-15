Lock stolen after latest in string of burglaries

A shed at a home on Conrad Road, Lowestoft was broken into overnight. Picture: Google Images Archant

Police have urged householders to secure sheds, garages and outbuildings following a spate of burglaries.

The warning comes after a shed at a home on Conrad Road, Lowestoft was broken into overnight, but it appears that only the lock was stolen.

A police spokesman said the break-in happened sometime overnight between Sunday and Monday, April 12-13.

“Entry was gained after a lock was forced off and taken, however it appears that nothing was taken from inside the shed,” the spokesman said.

With officers “urging residents to review the security of their sheds, garages as outbuildings,” it comes after two mountain bikes were stolen from a shed at a home on Park Road, Lowestoft between midnight and 6am on Monday.

There have also been a spate of similar burglaries in Suffolk over recent weeks.

Information to Lowestoft Police on 101 quoting crime reference 37/21076/20.