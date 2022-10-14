Cash and silverware stolen in string of burglaries

There has been a rise in burglaries in Broadland and South Norfolk - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

A spate of burglaries has prompted police to urge the public to be vigilant as the nights draw in.

A rise in residential burglaries has been seen across Broadland and South Norfolk since the start of September.

The most recent incident was yesterday (October 13) when an individual broke into an address in Spooner Row, near Wymondham, and stole a large amount of cash and silverware.

Other incidents have been reported in Diss, Loddon, Thorpe St Andrew, Aylsham and other locations.

Some have involved forced entry but others have seen opportunistic thieves take advantage of open windows and unlocked doors.

Police are now urging the public to be vigilant as well as to get in the habit of checking doors and windows are locked before going to bed or leaving the house.

Chief Inspector Paul Wheatley said: “Everyone has the right to feel safe in their own home. Burglary is an intrusive crime which can be traumatic and causes distress. It’s a crime we take extremely seriously and will deal with robustly.

“We’re keen to remind people of the ways they can help protect their homes. Burglary is an opportunistic crime - many suspects will look for easy pickings of property and simply try door handles until they find one which opens.

“Burglaries during daylight hours in particular illustrate the importance of remaining vigilant when leaving your home.”

More information on how to keep your home secure is available on the Norfolk Police website.