House keys stolen in spate of burglaries

PUBLISHED: 10:15 26 October 2020 | UPDATED: 10:32 26 October 2020

A property was broken into last week on Coronation Road, Great Yarmouth. Photo: Google

House keys were among the items stolen by burglars in a spate of break-ins in a Norfolk town.

Between Tuesday and Thursday, addresses in the Cobholm area of Great Yarmouth were targeted.

On Tuesday, October 20, just before 5.30am, a set of keys was stolen from on Suffolk Road - with the victim’s car found further down the road shortly after the burglary.

Also on Tuesday, a house on Apsley Road was burgled and a parking permit taken.

On Thursday, October 22, at 1.10am, the front door of a house on Coronation Road was opened by a suspect or suspects - and the front door key stolen.

Police are encouraging residents to make sure their homes are secure before they go to bed.

Supt Mike Britton esaid: “The ‘9pm routine’ involves a simple check of the home at 9pm every day, to make it harder for criminals to successfully carry out their crimes.”

Anyone with information about these burglaries should call Norfolk Constabulary on 101.

