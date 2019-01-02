Search

Advanced search

Holiday homes among properties targeted in spate of burglaries

02 January, 2019 - 13:50
Police have dealt with a spate of burglaries in the last two weeks. Picture: Denise Bradley

Police have dealt with a spate of burglaries in the last two weeks. Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant

House-holders are urged to be vigilant after 10 burglaries in two weeks in the Broadland and north Norwich areas.

The incidents were in Acle, Drayton, Norwich, Salhouse and Horstead and in most cases thieves broke into properties by smashing windows or doors.

Local Policing Commander Chief Inspector Wes Hornigold said officers were investigating whether the incidents were linked and that some of the properties targeted had been holiday homes.

He said: “We would urge anyone living in these areas to be vigilant and take the necessary security measures such as ensuring doors and windows are locked.

“Residents can also help us by notifying police about any suspicious activity or behaviour they may witness. You know your communities better than anyone else so will be best placed to notice if something or someone is out of place.”

A watch and jewellery was stolen from a home in Old Market Close, Acle, on December 18 while overnight on Friday, December 21 suspects targeted a property in Orchard Bank, Drayton, stealing van keys before taking the vehicle.

Meanwhile, jewellery and watches were stolen from a property in Norwich Road, Horstead, between December 14 and 29.

An untidy search was carried out at a property in Blenheim Crescent in Norwich, targeted on Christmas Day, although police do not believe anything was stolen.

Cash was stolen from a property in Thunder Lane, Thorpe St Andrew, between 1.30pm on Boxing Day and 9.50pm on December 27.

Between December 21 and 27, a property in Barn Piece Close in Salhouse was targeted by burglars who stole jewellery and watches while jewellery and a mobile phone were taken from a house in Woodside Road, Norwich on December 30.

Attempted burglaries were also reported in Ling Way, Coltishall and The Street in Brundall between December 23 and 28.

Police are urging homeowners to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information should contact Norfolk police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously 0800 555 111.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

‘The most distressing part is how it hardens you’ - Community’s anger after scaffolder dies in crash at accident blackspot

The junction of the A140 and Church Lane, near to where a fatal crash occurred on New Years Eve. Picture: Conor Matchett

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

A damaged Toyota C-HR on Westwood Avenue. Kayleigh Baker

Drink driver led police on A47 pursuit which hit speeds of up to 100mph

Liam O'Grady leaving Norwich Magistrates Court. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Most Read

Dead body found on Stamford Hill building site

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Obviously not a Banksy!’: Hackney Police slate ‘imbecile’ who defaced marked car just before busy New Year’s Eve shift

#includeImage($article, 225)

New Year’s Eve shooting: Woman in 20s shot in leg at Dalston nightclub

#includeImage($article, 225)

Tenants in Hoxton block to get central heating... 2 years after council vowed to install it

#includeImage($article, 225)

Hackney Council bullying and racism row: No councillors turn up to union meeting ahead of investigation

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Seven cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from adult-only panto to classic car show

American & Classic Car Display Credit: East Coast Pirates Car Club

‘The most distressing part is how it hardens you’ - Community’s anger after scaffolder dies in crash at accident blackspot

The junction of the A140 and Church Lane, near to where a fatal crash occurred on New Years Eve. Picture: Conor Matchett

First glimpse of what Norfolk’s newest Wetherspoons will look like

Intitial interior designs for the new Wetherspoons pub that is being built on the site of the King's Head car park next to Diss Mere. Picture: Wetherspoons

‘How can people possibly complain?’ - Cromer’s New Year’s Day fireworks defended after criticism of ‘disappointing’ display

New Year's Day 2019 fireworks over Cromer Pier. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich City transfer rumours: Arsenal ready to enter race for Canaries ace

Max Aarons is being courted by Premier League clubs. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists