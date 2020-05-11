Search

Theft of 14 dogs and puppies leaves breeder ‘sick to the stomach’

PUBLISHED: 14:31 11 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:31 11 May 2020

Thieves had broken into the back of the kennels at JustDogz in Upwell to steal the pups. Picture: JustDogz

Thieves had broken into the back of the kennels at JustDogz in Upwell to steal the pups. Picture: JustDogz

JustDogz

A dog breeder targeted by thieves who stole 14 dogs and puppies said the theft had left her sick to the stomach.

Six bitches and a dog were among those stolen from JustDogz kennels in Upwell.Six bitches and a dog were among those stolen from JustDogz kennels in Upwell.

Justine Watts believes her JustDogz kennels in Upwell, near Downham Market, were staked out by the gang before they broke into her property on New Road in the early hours of today.

They stole cocker spaniels and cockerpoos and none of the seven puppies which were taken were old enough to leave their mothers.

Ms Watts, a dog breeder for 19 years, said they struck while her two German shepherd guard dogs were away for training.

“It was someone who knows us or they have been staking us out,” she said. “They knew what they were doing. It sickens me through to my stomach there are such evil people out there.”

One of the seven dogs stolen from kennels in Upwell during the early hours of May 11, 2020. Image: SubmittedOne of the seven dogs stolen from kennels in Upwell during the early hours of May 11, 2020. Image: Submitted

“The dogs are our lives we live, eat and breathe these animals. Now I have to tell their new families, who are so looking forward to becoming dog owners, that this has happened. It’s awful.

“Please, I’m urging anyone with information, to please come forward.”

Customers had already paid deposits on the puppies, which sell for more than £1,000.

“It’s not the money, it’s the welfare of the dogs,” said Ms Watts. “They need to be with their mums and they need to know how to look after them and raise them.”

The dogs and puppies stolen include:

• Two golden cocker spaniel bitches

• One sable cocker spaniel bitch

• One black cocker spaniel bitch

• One lemon and white cocker spaniel bitch

• One lemon roam cocker spaniel bitch

• One blue roam cocker spaniel bitch

• Four cocker spaniel puppies - one white and sable bitch, one white and sable dog, one sable dog and one orange and white dog

• Three cockerpoo puppies - one black dog, one apricot dog and one apricot bitch

While the older dogs are chipped and registered, the young puppies were not. Police would like to hear from anyone who saw suspicious activity in the area, or anyone offered the dogs for sale. Anyone with information should contact PC Daniel Brock at Downham Market police station on 101 quoting reference number 36/30593/20.

Topic Tags:

