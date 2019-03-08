Jet Ski seized during police raid

Do you recognise this Jet Ski or know somebody who has had one stolen?

It comes as police investigations continue into a suspected theft in the Southwold area.

A police spokesman said: "An outboard motor engine was stolen from a yacht club in Southwold at some point between 5pm on May 27 and 5pm on May 30.

"Following initial inquiries, police carried out a warrant at an address in Essex and a jet ski, which may have been stolen during a separate incident, was discovered.

"Two men, aged 21 and 22, were arrested on suspicion of theft. They were later released under investigation pending further inquiries."

The outboard motor engine was later recovered and has been returned to its owner.

After the Kawasaki jet ski was seized, police are now asking anyone that recognises the jet ski or if they know somebody who has had one stolen to contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting 37/31191/19.