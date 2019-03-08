Search

Advanced search

Jet Ski seized during police raid

PUBLISHED: 14:54 25 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:55 25 September 2019

A Kawasaki jet ski was seized and police are now asking anyone that recognises the jet ski or if they know somebody who has had one stolen to contact Suffolk Police. Picture: Suffolk Police

A Kawasaki jet ski was seized and police are now asking anyone that recognises the jet ski or if they know somebody who has had one stolen to contact Suffolk Police. Picture: Suffolk Police

Archant

Do you recognise this Jet Ski or know somebody who has had one stolen?

It comes as police investigations continue into a suspected theft in the Southwold area.

A police spokesman said: "An outboard motor engine was stolen from a yacht club in Southwold at some point between 5pm on May 27 and 5pm on May 30.

"Following initial inquiries, police carried out a warrant at an address in Essex and a jet ski, which may have been stolen during a separate incident, was discovered.

"Two men, aged 21 and 22, were arrested on suspicion of theft. They were later released under investigation pending further inquiries."

The outboard motor engine was later recovered and has been returned to its owner.

After the Kawasaki jet ski was seized, police are now asking anyone that recognises the jet ski or if they know somebody who has had one stolen to contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting 37/31191/19.

Most Read

Norfolk could lose Sainsbury’s and Argos stores with 125 set to close

A new Argos store opened inside Sainsbury's in Thetford, which will be a model for the stores moving forward. Picture: SAINSBURY'S

Two hundred jobs to be transferred as Norwich City Council serves notice on Norse to end £6.75m contract

Eaton Park, one of the parks covered by the Norse Environmental Services contract. Pic: Brett Nunn.

Chef and hotel owner criticises TripAdvisor after ‘blatant lie’ posted in review

Galton Blackiston. Picture: Courtesy of Morston Hall

Road reopens following three-vehicle crash

There has been a crash close to the Mustard Pot on Dereham Road in Dereham (Picture: Google)

More than two dozen bus services in Norfolk cancelled due to staff sickness

More than 20 Konectbus services have been cancelled due to sickness. Picture: Konectbus

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘I was set to be here for another ten years’: Town store announces sudden closure

David Sheldrake, who runs Antimacassar antiques, says he is having to close his Halesworth store. Picture: Thomas Chapman

£300m contract signed to dual A47

The A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton Picture: Highways England.

Two hundred jobs to be transferred as Norwich City Council serves notice on Norse to end £6.75m contract

Eaton Park, one of the parks covered by the Norse Environmental Services contract. Pic: Brett Nunn.

‘Try the stress-less juice’: Family stuck in Mexico tells stranded Thomas Cook holidaymakers to get a grip

Jack Brady, friend of Lilliàna Möntero, posing with a Thomas Cook brochure while stranded on holiday. Photo: Lilliàna Möntero

Cyclists blast ‘embarrassing’ new cycle track - which has trees in the middle

Richard Bearman from the Norwich Cycling Campaign measuring the new cycle lane in Prince of Wales Road. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Chef and hotel owner criticises TripAdvisor after ‘blatant lie’ posted in review

Galton Blackiston. Picture: Courtesy of Morston Hall

Tributes to popular tattoo artist who died in field

The Ink Art Work stall in Norwich Market set up by tattoo artist Malgorzata Szwed, from Poringland, who has died. Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIE

Revealed: Plans for major development on site of seafront club

Artist's impressions of the proposed development on the former Kit Kat site in Hunstanton. Picture: David Hannah Homes

‘I was being dragged to a dark area’: Teen tells of sex attack fear

Carrow Hill in Norwich. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Norfolk football grounds celebrated in artist’s prints

Artist Steve Stewart has turned Norwich City's Carrow Road and King's Lynn Town's The Walks into works of art. Photo: Steve Stewart/Football Stadium Prints
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists