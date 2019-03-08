Dinghy and trailer stolen from harbour

Southwold Harbour. PHOTO: Nick Butcher Archant © 2018

A dinghy has been stolen from Southwold harbour.

Officers from Suffolk Police are appealing for information following the incident.

A white, 10ft clinker-style fiberglass dinghy was removed from the harbour between 7pm on Thursday, August 15, and 10.48am on Monday, August 19.

The dinghy's trailer was also taken.

Anyone with information about the theft, or who knows where the dinghy and trailer are now, is urged to contact Suffolk Police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/49885/19.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.