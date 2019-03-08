535 speeding drivers caught by community volunteers

Local volunteers detected more than 500 speeding drivers across South Norfolk last month.

Our Community Speed Watch volunteers @CommunitySpeedw detected 535 speed offences in May. To join or set up a group call 101. #1224 pic.twitter.com/jH6Njhfvv4 — South Norfolk (@SouthNorfPolice) June 10, 2019

Community Speed Watch was launched in 2007 and is a project empowering communities to help tackling the problem of speeding. The groups are issued with a speed radar gun, signs and reflective jackets and carry out speed checks in 30mph and 40mph limits.

Registered keepers whose vehicles were observed breaking the speed limit will have their details recorded and will receive a warning letter requesting them to keep their speed down.

Norfolk currently has 70 Community Speed Watch teams with new teams awaiting training. To set up or join a group in South Norfolk call PC Jim Squires on 101.