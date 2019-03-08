535 speeding drivers caught by community volunteers
PUBLISHED: 11:09 11 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:13 11 June 2019
Archant
Local volunteers detected more than 500 speeding drivers across South Norfolk last month.
Community Speed Watch was launched in 2007 and is a project empowering communities to help tackling the problem of speeding. The groups are issued with a speed radar gun, signs and reflective jackets and carry out speed checks in 30mph and 40mph limits.
Campaigners with the 17 groups in towns and villages across South Norfolk in total detected 534 speed offences in May.
Registered keepers whose vehicles were observed breaking the speed limit will have their details recorded and will receive a warning letter requesting them to keep their speed down.
Norfolk currently has 70 Community Speed Watch teams with new teams awaiting training. To set up or join a group in South Norfolk call PC Jim Squires on 101.