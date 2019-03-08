Police target villages in rogue driver crackdown
PUBLISHED: 14:01 09 March 2019
Police are looking for rogue drivers in a series of Norfolk villages today and have already made a number of stops.
As part of Norfolk police’s commitment to the on-going “fatal four” campaign officers have been carrying out checks across South Norfolk.
Lunchtime speed checks at Shelfanger and Winfarthing saw four vehicles stopped. One motorist was issued with a Traffic Offence Report after being clocked doing 45 in 30mph zone. Another three were issued with words of advice at the roadside about their driving.
Police have also been carrying out breath tests. Four motorists provided negative readings.
The national “fatal four” campaign targets offences: speeding, using mobile phones while driving, drink and drug driving, and not wearing seatbelts.