Warning after man arrested in Norfolk town following rogue driveway work

South Norfolk folk are being warned after a man was arrested in connection with rogue trading. - Credit: copyright Archant 2007

People in Norfolk are being warned not to interact with rogue traders after a man was arrested following fraudulent driveway work.

It happened in June, when the work was carried out at a Dereham home, with the trader charging an "increasingly inflated" price.

This followed reports from elderly people in Wymondham and Hethersett, who had been targeted by a rogue trader offering the same work.

Following the incidents, Norfolk Police are warning people in the south of the county to "remain vigilant" if approached by anyone offering to do work on their home.

If anyone in the area is approached police are asking them to report scammers to Trading Standards via the Citizens Advice helpline on 0808 223 1133.