Report suspicious people around farms say police after rural thefts

South Norfolk Police have asked people to report suspect people and vehicles around farms following thetfts. PHOTO: South Norfolk Police Archant

South Norfolk Police have urged people to report suspicious people and vehicles around farms following thefts.

A police Twitter post on Saturday said rural patrols had been carried out around Harleston and Bungay following an incident on Friday.

It said: “Please continue to report any sus vehicles/people around farm premises after a couple of thefts in last couple of days.”