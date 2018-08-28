Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Report suspicious people around farms say police after rural thefts

PUBLISHED: 08:16 06 January 2019 | UPDATED: 08:16 06 January 2019

South Norfolk Police have asked people to report suspect people and vehicles around farms following thetfts. PHOTO: South Norfolk Police

South Norfolk Police have asked people to report suspect people and vehicles around farms following thetfts. PHOTO: South Norfolk Police

Archant

South Norfolk Police have urged people to report suspicious people and vehicles around farms following thefts.

A police Twitter post on Saturday said rural patrols had been carried out around Harleston and Bungay following an incident on Friday.

It said: “Please continue to report any sus vehicles/people around farm premises after a couple of thefts in last couple of days.”

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

Missing mum Ellie Yarrow-Sanders tells why she has gone on the run with son Olly

Ellie YarrowSanders with her three-year-old son Olly Sheridan, who have gone missing. Photo: Patrick Sheridan/PA Wire

‘The most distressing part is how it hardens you’ - Community’s anger after scaffolder dies in crash at accident blackspot

The junction of the A140 and Church Lane, near to where a fatal crash occurred on New Years Eve. Picture: Conor Matchett

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

‘Sadly not my decision’ - Theatre Royal panto favourite will not return in 2019

Norwich Theatre Royal's 2018 pantomime - Aladdin. Ben Langley as Wishee Washee, Richard Gauntlett as Widow Twankey and Steven Roberts as Aladdin. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography

Most Read

Pubs for Sunday lunch in Devon: 12 places you should try

#includeImage($article, 225)

16 beautiful beaches in Devon you have to visit

#includeImage($article, 225)

10 of the prettiest coastal walks in Devon

#includeImage($article, 225)

WIN a luxurious mini-break in North Cornwall

#includeImage($article, 225)

Villages in Devon: 10 of the best places to visit

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

How a prisoner of war hut became one of the smallest churches in city

Mount Mizar Church, Larkman Lane. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

From page to screen course throws a light on film adaptations

Keira Knightley in the 2005 film adaptation of Pride and Prejudice. Picture: Universal Studios.

Munchkinland comes to Thetford in new pantomime

Munchkins Jayden Bailey, Scott O'Sullivan and Benjamin Matthews in Thetford Players 2019 pantomime The Wizard of Oz. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

Barclay singing section proves success despite City’s FA Cup loss

The home fans display the yellow and green before the FA Cup match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 05/01/2019

Chimney fire breaks out in Norfolk village

Fire crews were called to a chimney blaze in Little Snoring. Photo: Denise Bradley
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists