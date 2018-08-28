Report suspicious people around farms say police after rural thefts
PUBLISHED: 08:16 06 January 2019 | UPDATED: 08:16 06 January 2019
Archant
South Norfolk Police have urged people to report suspicious people and vehicles around farms following thefts.
A police Twitter post on Saturday said rural patrols had been carried out around Harleston and Bungay following an incident on Friday.
It said: “Please continue to report any sus vehicles/people around farm premises after a couple of thefts in last couple of days.”
