'They may have saved a life': Tip-off leads police to catch drunk-driver in supermarket car park
PUBLISHED: 20:53 06 July 2019 | UPDATED: 20:53 06 July 2019
Archant
Police have arrested a motorist who was caught at a supermarket almost four times the drink drive limit.
South Norfolk police stopped the vehicle while it was driving around a supermarket car park in Diss following a tip-off from a member of the public.
The driver blew a reading of 137µg - almost four times the legal limit of 35µg - and was arrested for drink driving.
On Twitter officers expressed their thanks to the person who called in about the driver, adding: "They may have saved a life."