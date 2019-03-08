Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

'They may have saved a life': Tip-off leads police to catch drunk-driver in supermarket car park

PUBLISHED: 20:53 06 July 2019 | UPDATED: 20:53 06 July 2019

The driver blew four times the legal drink drive limit after being stopped in Diss. Picture: Archant

The driver blew four times the legal drink drive limit after being stopped in Diss. Picture: Archant

Archant

Police have arrested a motorist who was caught at a supermarket almost four times the drink drive limit.

You may also want to watch:

South Norfolk police stopped the vehicle while it was driving around a supermarket car park in Diss following a tip-off from a member of the public.

The driver blew a reading of 137µg - almost four times the legal limit of 35µg - and was arrested for drink driving.

On Twitter officers expressed their thanks to the person who called in about the driver, adding: "They may have saved a life."

Most Read

Police appeal to trace missing woman last seen at school

Police are trying to trace missing South Wootton woman Michelle Goode. Picture: Norfolk Police

Person rescued from river at Aldi

A person has been rescued from the River Wensum in Drayton. Photo: Submitted

Jewson closes Norfolk branch prompting housing concern

Jewson's site on Westfield Road in Dereham, which is set to close at the end of the month. Picture: Google

Full list of road closures announced for Lord Mayor’s Celebration

Lord Mayors Procession Floats - THE PANJAMAKAL STEEL BAND

‘Best kit we’ve had for years’ – City fans seriously impressed with new home kit

Max Aarons models Norwich City's new home kit for the 2019-20 season Picture: @NorwichCityFC on Twitter

Most Read

WATCH: The moment hundreds of cyclists take wrong turn in Norfolk race

Hundreds of cyclists took a wrong turn at Hoveton during the National Road Championships. Picture: Phil Rees

One of Norfolk’s oldest shops shuts its doors for final time after nearly 200 years in business

Burnham Market Pharmacy has closed its doors for the final time. Pictured is Sam Gibbs, one the children of owners Brian and Sue Symonds (fourth from the left) with family and colleagues. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Cars collide at roundabout following ‘road rage’ incident

Two cars collided at the roundabout adjoining the A146 with George Westwood Way in Beccles. Picture: Google

Norwich firm ‘gatecrashes’ Love Island at heart-breaking moment

The showdown between Amy and Curtis sparked a major drama on last night's show Love Island. Pic: ITV2

Two Norfolk schools set to merge

Jonathan Rice, headteacher at Caister Junior School. The school is federating with Caister Infant and Nursery School from September and Mr Rice will take up the post of executive headteacher. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police appeal to trace missing woman last seen at school

Police are trying to trace missing South Wootton woman Michelle Goode. Picture: Norfolk Police

Person rescued from river at Aldi

A person has been rescued from the River Wensum in Drayton. Photo: Submitted

National retailer to open store in former M&S building

Sports Direct will open a new store in the former M&S building in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

Can you spot yourself in our Lord Mayor’s procession gallery?

The Lord Mayor's procession 2019 through Norwich city centre. Picture: Bethany Whymark

‘They may have saved a life’: Tip-off leads police to catch drunk-driver in supermarket car park

The driver blew four times the legal drink drive limit after being stopped in Diss. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists