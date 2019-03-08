'They may have saved a life': Tip-off leads police to catch drunk-driver in supermarket car park

The driver blew four times the legal drink drive limit after being stopped in Diss. Picture: Archant Archant

Police have arrested a motorist who was caught at a supermarket almost four times the drink drive limit.

South Norfolk police stopped the vehicle while it was driving around a supermarket car park in Diss following a tip-off from a member of the public.

The driver blew a reading of 137µg - almost four times the legal limit of 35µg - and was arrested for drink driving.

On Twitter officers expressed their thanks to the person who called in about the driver, adding: "They may have saved a life."