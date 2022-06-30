Man in court over hundreds of indecent images of children

A south Norfolk man has denied making and distributing hundreds of indecent images of children online.

Thomas Bulmer, of Harleston Road, near Dickleburgh, has been charged with 22 separate offences involving children as young as eight.

Appearing at Norwich Magistrates Court on June 28 the 29-year-old pleaded not guilty to all 22 charges.

He is alleged to have made 57 of the most serious category A indecent photographs of children, 38 of which were still images and 19 films, together with 59 category B and 709 category C images.

He is also charged with six offences of distributing indecent images of children Including of youngsters aged between eight and 10, and five further charges of distributing indecent images of underage children.

Other charges include attempting to cause girls aged 13 and 14 and a boy aged 13 to engage in sexual activity online and a boy aged 15 to look at images of sexual activity.

Magistrates sent the cases to Norwich Crown Court with a hearing scheduled for July 26.

