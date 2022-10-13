News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man sentenced for making hundreds of indecent images of children

Simon Parkin

Published: 11:00 AM October 13, 2022
Norwich Crown Court.

Norwich Crown Court.

A Norfolk man has been sentenced after admitting possessing hundreds of indecent images of children. 

Leslie Silk, 60, was found to have 66 of the most serious category A indecent photographs of children, together with 70 category B and 256 category C images.

He pleaded guilty at Norwich Crown Court in August to three charges of making indecent images of children on or before June 2, 2020.

Judge Anthony Bate ordered a pre-sentence report to assess his risk of reoffending and the future danger he posed to children but said the offences may be suitable for a community punishment. 

Appearing back before the court to be sentenced, Silk, of Field House Gardens in Diss, was made the subject of a two year community order.

He was also ordered to carry out 40 rehabilitation activity requirement (RAR) days and 240 hours unpaid work.

