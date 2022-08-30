Man in court over hundreds of indecent images of children

A south Norfolk man has admitted possessing hundreds of indecent images of children.

Leslie Silk, 60, of Field House Gardens in Diss, pleaded guilty at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday (August 30) to three charges of making indecent images of children on or before June 2, 2020.

The court was told the charges relate 66 of the most serious category A indecent photographs of children, together with 70 category B and 256 category C images.

Judge Anthony Bate said the offences may be suitable for a community punishment but ordered a pre-sentence report to assess his risk of reoffending and the future danger he posed to children.

He said: “A pre-sentence report will assist the judge in determining whether a sexual harm prevention order is sensible and what its terms will be.”

Silk was given unconditional bail to be sentenced on October 7.