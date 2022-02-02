‘It’s been a nightmare’ - neighbours suffer months of non-stop barking

A woman has been prosecuted for the breaching of a noise abatement order over barking dogs in Watton Road in Hingham. - Credit: Simon Parkin/Getty Images

Householders who say their lives have been made a nightmare by barking dogs have welcomed court action against their owner.

Nicola McPhee, of Watton Road, in Hingham, pleaded guilty to breaching a noise abatement notice by allowing her dogs to bark continuously.

Neighbours said they had frequently been subjected to several hours of non-stop barking from the dogs that are kept outdoors, despite the noise abatement notice being issued by South Norfolk Council in June 2021.

One living nearby, who preferred not to be named, said: “It’s been going on for ages and has been a nightmare, particularly for the close neighbours.

“The dogs often start barking early in the morning, around 4.30am, and sometimes it doesn’t stop all day if they are not there.

“I’m glad something has finally been done about it.”

Another neighbour, who was among those to lodge complaints to the council, said: “It’s an absolute nuisance. It’s sometimes been continuous barking day and night that’s made it impossible to sleep at times."

Locals have also complained to the RSPCA about the dogs, believed to be predominantly spaniels, frequently getting loose from land at the back of the residential house.

“They seem to be keeping them to breed but they are always getting out onto the road. One was run over and badly hurt a couple of weeks ago," said one neighbour.

Peter Eldridge, chairman of Hingham Town Council, said: “There has been an issue with loose dogs from this property that has been brought to our attention.

“It's not good and people have been very concerned, more for the safety of the dogs and passing drivers than anything else.”

Last year South Norfolk Council received 403 complaints of noise, 133 specifically about dog barking.

Graham Minshull, portfolio holder for clean and safe environment, said: “Nuisance noise, such as barking dogs, can have a detrimental effect on people’s mental wellbeing and we will always investigate complaints of ongoing noise issues.

“Many noise issues can be resolved with your neighbour by having a polite word and asking that noise levels be reduced, however, in this case, the noise continued even after being served with a notice to stop and this action resulted in prosecution.”

McPhee received a two-year conditional discharge and was ordered to pay costs of £800 as well as a £22 victim surcharge at Norwich Magistrates' Court.