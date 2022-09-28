Warning after diesel thefts from archaeological site

Chief inspector Jason Selvarajah has warned businesses after heating thefts in south Norfolk - Credit: IAN BURT

South Norfolk business owners have been warned to be vigilant after diesel was stolen from large tanks on an archaeological site in the area.

Following the thefts, police have warned business owners in the area they are expecting a rise in fuel thefts as the months grow colder.

Police have issued a number of tips on how companies can keep their fuel safe.

Chief inspector Jason Selvarajah said: "As the months grow colder we often see a rise in diesel and oil thefts, but there are steps you can take to help prevent this.

"Good quality portable lighting will help light up the site and deter intruders, while CCTV and intruder alarm systems can protect security compounds, storage containers and site offices.

"We recommend fitting fuel stores with separate alarms, and investing in stronger padlocks where appropriate."

Anyone who notices anything suspicious or wants to report a diesel theft should call 101 or 999 in an emergency.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be called anonymously 0800 555 111.

It comes after 2,000 litres of heating oil were stolen just across the border in Redgrave yesterday.