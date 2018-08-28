Search

Murder arrests after man stabbed to death

PUBLISHED: 06:41 08 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:18 08 November 2018

Police outside a property in Great Yarmouth where a man was stabbed to death. Picture Liz Coates.

Police outside a property in Great Yarmouth where a man was stabbed to death. Picture Liz Coates.

Archant

Two people have been arrested after a man was stabbed to death in Great Yarmouth last night.

Police were called to a property in South Market Road at 10.20pm on Wednesday night (November 7) following reports a man had been stabbed.

On arrival, they found a man in his 50s with serious injuries. He was taken to James Paget Hospital but died shortly after arrival.

A man in his 60s and a woman in her 50s, both from the Great Yarmouth area, have been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident.

They have been taken into police custody for questioning.

Police outside a property in Great Yarmouth where a man was stabbed to death. Picture Liz Coates.

Chief Superintendent Chris Balmer said: “Clearly we are still in the early stages of our investigation and our enquiries remain ongoing.

“However, it appears that the suspect and the victim were known to each other and we do not believe there to be any threat to the wider public.”

A cordon has been put in place at the address while officers carry out their enquiries.

Anyone with information should contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their Anonymous Online Form at http://www.crimestoppers-uk.org/

Comments have been disabled on this article.

