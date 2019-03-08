Search

Drug-driver caught with one-year-old in car handed roads ban

PUBLISHED: 15:16 29 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:31 29 March 2019

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A mother caught driving under the influence of cocaine and cannabis with her one-year-old baby in the car has been banned from the roads for a year.

Sophie Lingwood, 21, admitted driving while almost six times the legal limit for cocaine when she was stopped by police on Mousehold Lane in Norwich at 10.15am on December 18 last year.

After failing a drug wipe at the roadside she was taken to the police station where she gave a reading of 292mcg of cocaine derivative benzoylecgonine in 100ml of blood.

The legal limit is 50.

She also tested positive  for cannabis at 2.9mcg in 100ml of blood, when the  legal limit is two.

Lingwood admitted two offences of driving while over the limit for controlled drugs at Norwich Magistrates’  Court yesterday.

The court was read a letter from Lingwood, who is unemployed and appeared without legal representation.

She said: “I have learned from this event and have had three negative drug swabs since this event when being pulled over.”

She added: “I have taken full responsibility.”

Chair of the bench Cathy Dobson told Lingwood: “This offence is made worse by the fact you had two drugs in your system and you had a child in your car at the time.

“It could have had extremely serious consequences for both of you.”

Lingwood, of Argyll Crescent, Taverham, was disqualified from driving for 12 months for each drug-driving offence, to run concurrently.

She was also fined £200 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and court costs of £40.

