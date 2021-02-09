Woman jailed for knocking on doors and demanding money

Published: 12:37 PM February 9, 2021 Updated: 2:36 PM February 9, 2021

A woman is behind bars after she tried to force people into giving her money just a week after she was hit with an order banning her from doing so.

Between November 2020 and January 2021 Sophie Carter, 26, persistently knocked on the doors of people in the King's Lynn area, attempting to coerce them out of money.

A number of victims were either elderly or vulnerable.

Carter, of Pleasant Court, Lynn, appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court last month after facing charges of harassment and breach of a Community Protection Notice

She was given a three-year Criminal Behaviour Order after being convicted of harassment and breaching a Community Protection Notice.

The CBO meant she must not cause harassment, alarm or distress to any person within the King's Lynn and West Norfolk borough.

But on Sunday, February 7 following reports that she had attempted to coerce people out of money, Carter was arrested for breaching a restraining order and her CBO.

She was taken to King’s Lynn Police Investigation Centre for questioning and later charged with both offences.

Carter appeared before Norwich Magistrates Court on Monday, February 8 via video link where she pleaded guilty to both offences and was sentenced to a total of 18 weeks imprisonment.

She was also ordered to pay total costs of £173.

PC Rosalyn Hamilton from Norfolk Police said: "These orders give us the opportunity to support offenders while preventing further offences being committed.

"It also acts as a way for us to provide reassurance to the public that we will deal with persistent law breakers.

"It is disappointing that Carter has breached the order in just over a week of it being imposed. Again, I hope this shows the public that we will take positive action.”