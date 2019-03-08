Search

Dealer involved in supplying thousands of pounds worth of drugs ordered to pay back just £467

PUBLISHED: 12:40 01 May 2019 | UPDATED: 13:02 01 May 2019

Sonny Patience, 21, from London, was jailed for four years for supplying crack cocaine and heroin in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Norfolk Police

Sonny Patience, 21, from London, was jailed for four years for supplying crack cocaine and heroin in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Norfolk Police

A dealer involved in supplying crack cocaine and heroin in the Great Yarmouth area, which is said to have netted more than £80,000, has been ordered to pay back just £467.

Sonny Patience, 21, from London, along with two other men, was convicted of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and was jailed for four years back in December, last year.

Patience was back before Norwich Crown Court for a confiscation hearing to try to claw back any cash back or assets.

John Morgans, prosecuting, said that the benefit figure for the drug dealing operation in Great Yarmouth was put at £82,362, but said that Patience had very few assets although there was an iPhone seized belonging to Patience at the time of his arrest.

He said the amount which could be realised was just £467 and he said that the property and cash was already being held by police, so there should not be any problem in making the order.

Patience did not appear in person at the hearing but his barrister Matthew McNiff said the order was agreed between all parties.

Judge Stephen Holt made the order and said that Patience would need to serve a further three months in default of not making the payment.

At his sentencing hearing, the court heard how Patience was observed with others supplying drugs between July and October as part of Operation Gravity, which is an on-going initiative to crack down on drugs supply and county lines drug dealing.

Police seized a number of mobile phones, cash and an amount of cannabis as well as a number of wraps of crack cocaine and heroin.

Afterwards Det Con Elliot Forbes said it was part of the continued effort by police to tackle the supply of Class A drugs in Great Yarmouth.

He said: “I hope the sentencing reassures the local community that we will not tolerate this kind of activity in the town and we will seek to prosecute those breaking the law.”

Since Operation Gravity was launched in November 2016 by Norfolk police there have been hundreds of arrests as well as weapons seized and thousands of pounds of drugs have also been taken off the streets.

The initiative, which has a multi-agency approach, aims to disrupt drugs markets in Norfolk.

