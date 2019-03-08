Community tip-off to police sees Norwich man jailed for supplying drugs

A Norwich man has been jailed for three years for supplying Class A drugs in the city.

Sonny Morley, 33, of Billing Close, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday after pleading guilty at an earlier hearing to being concerned in the supply of cocaine and MDMA and possession of cocaine, MDMA and amphetamine.

The court heard how officers from the Norwich Neighbourhood Policing Team raided a property in Billing Close on December 21, 2017, and discovered the Class A drugs, cash and mobile phones.

Morley was sentenced to three years in prison.

Sergeant Tony Lester said: "This case highlights the importance of local communities providing us with information about local people involved in illegal drug activity.

"Residents can be reassured that we do act upon their concerns and those breaking the law that we will be dealt with robustly."