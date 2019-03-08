Search

Man jailed for drug dealing has confiscation hearing adjourned over dispute over expensive watch

PUBLISHED: 18:39 07 August 2019 | UPDATED: 18:39 07 August 2019

Sonny Morley has been jailed for three years for supplying Class A drugs. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk Constabulary

A Norwich man jailed for supplying Class A drugs had his hearing to claw back cash adjourned because of a dispute over ownership of an expensive watch.

Sonny Morley, 33, of Billing Close, admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine and ecstasy.

He also admitted possession of ecstasy, cocaine and amphetamine and was jailed for three years in May, this year, at Norwich Crown Court.

The court heard how officers from the Norwich Neighbourhood Policing Team raided a property in Billing Close on December 21, 2017, and found Class A drugs, cash and mobile phones.

Morley was back at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday for a confiscation hearing to claw back some of the money he made by dealing drugs.

But his case had to be adjourned to next month after prosecutor Danielle O'Donovan said that there was a dispute over the confiscation amount because of a valuable watch, which she said was valued at around £2,700.

She said the watch which was at the centre of the dispute was not meant to be owned by Morley.

She said he was claiming the watch belonged to a friend, who had loaned him the watch in return for borrowing his Mercedes car.

Ms O'Donovan said that the ownership of the watch was in dispute, as the prosecution believed the watch, which was found at his home, belonged to Morley.

She told the court: "We are not in a position to agree any order."

John Morgans appeared for Morley, who did not attend the short hearing.

He was due to appear over a video link from Norwich prison but the court was unable to connect over the link.

Judge Katharine Moore adjourned the case for a further hearing on September 26 for further directions about the case.

After the sentencing hearing, in May, Sgt Tony Lester said the case highlighted the importance about people from local communities coming forward to provide police with information about illegal drug activity

He said: "This case highlights the importance of local communities providing us with information about local people involved in illegal drug activity.

He added: "Residents can be reassured that we do act upon their concerns."

