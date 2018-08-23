News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Woman who stole from man in 80s with dementia ordered to pay back £61,000

person

Luke Powell

Published: 3:03 PM August 23, 2018    Updated: 9:11 PM October 9, 2020
Jake Filby failed to stop as he travelled towards Gorleston on August 15 last year, despite the offi

Jake Filby failed to stop as he travelled towards Gorleston on August 15 last year, despite the officer standing in the road and raising his hands. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

A Norwich woman who stole thousands of pounds from a vulnerable pensioner she befriended must pay back more than £60,000 in compensation.

Sonja Sharp had known the man, who is in his 80s, for several years and was trusted to manage his affairs when he developed dementia.

But in January this year Norwich Crown Court heard how the 53-year-old stole £9,539 from the man between February 2016 and January 2017.

She admitted the theft and avoided an immediate prison sentence.

But Sharp has now been ordered to pay £61,091 in compensation following a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing today.

You may also want to watch:

Judge Stephen Holt said £137,376 was taken from the victim's account between 2011 and 2017.

But he added it would be a 'serious injustice' to assume all of the money went to the defendant.

Most Read

  1. 1 Couple put up for sale £1.1m barn they saved from demolition
  2. 2 Bid for 240 new homes, Lidl store and 60-bed housing with care scheme
  3. 3 Rare chance to visit famous walled gardens for only second time ever
  1. 4 Tributes paid to popular Avenue Middle School head who taught thousands of Norwich children
  2. 5 Woman dies after fall from multi-storey car park
  3. 6 Photographer's breathtaking image of Norfolk coast scoops top prize
  4. 7 Robert Fleck among those to pay tribute to Norwich man with 'heart of gold'
  5. 8 Man fined for not wearing face mask in BP Garage
  6. 9 Person spits saliva and blood over Norwich restaurant's front door
  7. 10 Clothes shop to open third store in village after online videos top 10,000 views

Norwich Crown Court heard how Sharp, of Bawburgh Road, Easton, had previously worked as the man's cleaner and later became friends with him.

Sharp claimed the victim insisted on giving her the money.

But Judge Holt said he found her evidence 'wholly unsatisfactory'.

He said when Sharp was asked about an £8,200 payment that went into her account in 2011, she explained the victim wanted to 'pay off' her mortgage.

Judge Holt calculated the compensation figure by multiplying £9,539 over a six-year period, and adding interest.

Sentencing her in January, Judge Holt said: 'He [the victim] lacked the capacity to deal with his financial affairs and he was moved to a care home.

'Over a 12-month period you have taken these sums of money from him. He had trusted you to look after his money.

'The courts time and time again see people in your position taking advantage of elderly people who have lost the capacity to manage their own affairs by helping themselves to their money.'

At the same January hearing, Sharp received an eight-month jail sentence suspended for two years.

The judge accepted she had shown remorse by pleading guilty and had not spent the cash on any lavish lifestyle but just day to day living.

Andrew Oliver, for Sharp, said she was remorseful, adding: 'She is desperately sorry it happened'.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Dereham market place. Picture: Ian Burt

Breckland District Council

Group slams 'dreadful' town market place and demands overhaul

Abigail Nicholson

Author Picture Icon
A heavy police presence remains the the Elms Road area of Red Lodge after a shooting on Sunday 4th A

Updated

Three people - including two teens - injured in shotgun attack

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The collapse of Sir Philip Green's Arcadia Group has seen the closure of Topshop

9 big-name Norwich stores that won't reopen on April 12

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Ricardas Puisys was found in fear and hiding in a woodland in Wisbech. He lived there, undetected, for five years.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary | Special Report

'I lived in the woods' - Suspected murder victim reveals five year ordeal

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon