Thieves are stealing our snowdrops - and bluebells could be next

Published: 3:09 PM March 18, 2021

Rural crime officers at Norfolk police have received several reports of snowdrop thefts - Credit: Denise Bradley

Snowdrops are being stolen from Norfolk woods - prompting a police appeal to watch out for illegal flower-pickers this springtime.

Norfolk police have received "several reports" of snowdrop thefts in recent weeks, said rural crime officer PC Chris Shelley.

"This is something that comes up every year and can be a real problem," he said. "We can see a whole area of woods stripped.

"Whilst snowdrops are not a schedule listed plant within the Wildlife and Countryside Act, they are still a wild plant and therefore are offered protection from being uprooted unless authorised to do so.

"Another one we often see in the coming months is bluebell theft, and these are listed under Schedule 8 of the Wildlife and Countryside Act. This makes it an offence to pick, uproot or destroy them in the wild. It is also an offence to offer them for sale."

PC Shelley said anyone witnessing these wild flowers being taken should report it to police with details including the location, vehicle number plates and descriptions of people involved.