Two men charged with theft after snowdrop bulbs stolen

Two men have been charged with theft after a large quantity of snowdrop bulbs were stolen in North Norfolk.

Police said the bulbs were taken from the Walsingham area on Tuesday night.

Along with the two men charged with theft, a third man was cautioned by officers.

In a Twitter post, North Norfolk police said: “Wildlife and rural crime still affects our community, even the theft of flowers and bulbs can have a big impact!

“Please don’t hesitate to contact us if you see any suspicious behaviour or have any concerns within our rural communities.”