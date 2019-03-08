Two men charged with theft after snowdrop bulbs stolen
PUBLISHED: 22:59 13 March 2019 | UPDATED: 22:59 13 March 2019
Two men have been charged with theft after a large quantity of snowdrop bulbs were stolen in North Norfolk.
Two men have been charged with theft after a large quantity of snowdrop bulbs were stolen in North Norfolk. Picture: Ian Burt
Police said the bulbs were taken from the Walsingham area on Tuesday night.
Along with the two men charged with theft, a third man was cautioned by officers.
In a Twitter post, North Norfolk police said: “Wildlife and rural crime still affects our community, even the theft of flowers and bulbs can have a big impact!
“Please don’t hesitate to contact us if you see any suspicious behaviour or have any concerns within our rural communities.”
