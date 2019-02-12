Man charged following break-in at elderly couple’s home

A man has been charged following a robbery in Snettisham in which an elderly couple were injured.

The couple in their 70s fought off the attacker after he broke into their home earlier this month.

King’s Lynn Police tweeted at around 10.15pm yesterday (Wednesday) to say that a male had been charged with attempted robbery in connection with the incident and remanded to court.

The couple, who spoke to this newspaper about their ordeal, said the attack had spoilt the freedom of living in their house.

They were taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn with hand and head injuries following the break-in at around midday on Friday, February 15.

The robber left empty-handed after the husband fought him back in self defence with a carving knife.