Police hunt Smart car driver after hit and run
- Credit: Google
Police are hunting the driver of a Smart car who failed to stop after a crash in Swaffham.
The crash happened in Watton Road, near the junction of The Oaklands, at 9.15am on Sunday, January 9.
A grey Smart car hit a parked Vauxhall Vivaro van.
The vehicle did not stop after hitting the van and continued in the direction of Watton.
Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or those with dashcam footage from the area at the time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Christopher Webb at Swaffham Police Station, on 101, quoting call number 96 of 9 January.
Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
