Slingshot fired at cars in Norwich

Five cars were damaged by a slingshot on the Harford Bridge. Picture: Google Google

A slingshot has damaged five cars in Norwich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Five cars were travelling on the Harford Bridge in Keswick at the junction of the B1113 and A140 when they were attacked by a slingshot between 10.15pm and 10.25pm on Thursday, January, 9.

You may also want to watch:

The cars sustained significant dents to bodywork and shattered windows.

Police are appealing for anyone with information.

Anyone with any dash-cam footage should contact PC Jake Grossman at the Wymondham Response Team on 101. The crime reference is 36/2421/20.