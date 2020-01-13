Search

Slingshot fired at cars in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 16:41 13 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:41 13 January 2020

Five cars were damaged by a slingshot on the Harford Bridge. Picture: Google

A slingshot has damaged five cars in Norwich.

Five cars were travelling on the Harford Bridge in Keswick at the junction of the B1113 and A140 when they were attacked by a slingshot between 10.15pm and 10.25pm on Thursday, January, 9.

The cars sustained significant dents to bodywork and shattered windows.

Police are appealing for anyone with information.

Anyone with any dash-cam footage should contact PC Jake Grossman at the Wymondham Response Team on 101. The crime reference is 36/2421/20.

