Slimming World consultant attacked taxi driver

PUBLISHED: 13:06 26 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:40 26 November 2019

A Slimming World consultant admitted attacking a taxi driver. Picture: Archant

Archant

A Slimming World consultant has been ordered to pay over £1,000 compensation after attacking a taxi driver.

Chanelle Ambrose, 35, of Woodbastwick Road, Blofield, pleaded guilty to assaulting a Courtesy Taxis driver by beating outside her home at about 1am on June 29.

She also admitted to damaging the driver's taxi key fob, worth just over £229, on the same morning during her appearance at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, November 26.

Prosecuting, Eleanor Sheerin said Ambrose, a mother of two young children, had been picked up by Courtesy Taxis outside Castle Meadow in Norwich with a friend after an evening out.

She added an argument broke out after Ambrose disputed the taxi fare and claimed she had already paid him, which the driver denied.

Miss Sheerin said: "The taxi driver suffered a cut to the head. Ambrose grabbed the key that was in the ignition.

"She said she had no recollection of what happened. The last thing she can remember was the taxi driver going into her handbag. She does not dispute the driver's version of events."

The court heard Ambrose worked full-time and helped out at her children's schools.

Miss Sheerin said the victim lost out on two-and-a-half days of work "as a result of this and having a cut on his head" and Ambrose was ordered to pay £1,000 in compensation to the driver plus an additional £229.19 for the damaged key fob.

Mitigating, Claire Edgeler said: "She (Ambrose) is deeply ashamed of her behaviour and excruciatingly embarrassed by it. She remembers going out with friends which is something she does occasionally. She has very little recollection of the journey home. Her husband said there was a scuffle by the door.

"Her remorse is genuine and she is not a lady that makes a habit of behaving in this way. I doubt she will be back in court again."

Mrs Edgeler added Ambrose went out about once a month with friends but did not have an alcohol problem or mental health issues.

The court heard Ambrose has Raynaud syndrome which is a loss of blood flow due to artery spasms. Her condition is heightened by

anxiety, according to Mrs Edgeler.

Darren Gilkes, chairman of the bench, said: "The fact it was an alcohol-fuelled incident that you don't remember is pretty poor. This is going to be an expensive compensation bill for the loss of earnings because the taxi driver was attacked.

"You understand they gravity of what happened and it could have been a lot worse."

